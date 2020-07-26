Book review - "Finding Comfort during Hard Times: A Guide to Healing after Disease, Violence and Other Community Trauma"

It’s no secret that 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year so far. A book that could help people heal from all the stress and trauma is “Finding Comfort during Hard Times: A Guide to Healing after Disease, Violence and Other Community Trauma” by Earl Johnson.
One of the founders of the American Red Cross’s Spiritual Care function, Johnson has been helping people heal from the difficulties of disasters both big and small for many years. This book is full of comprehensive, practical steps trauma survivors and community planners can take when disaster strikes. Johnson also tells his own story of helping people through such crises as the AIDs epidemic, 9/11, and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
Whether you’re interested in psychology, a community organizer or planner, or are just looking for ways to help others or yourself, “Finding Comfort During Hard Times” is an important, thoughtful, and well-researched resource.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.