Book review - "Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry

“Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry” by Joya Goffney is this week’s book of the week.
Quinn keeps lists of everything, even her most private thoughts and longings, in her journal. Getting her emotions and fears out on paper helps her deal with them.
That changes when her journal goes missing and an anonymous Instagram account begins posting her lists for the whole school and the entire world to see. Whoever took her journal starts blackmailing her. Quinn will have to face seven of her biggest fears or her entire journal will be made public. She teams up with Carter, who was the last person to have her journal, to find the culprit.
Can they find who took Quinn’s journal in time?
Hilarious, heartfelt, and poignant, “Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry” is a wonderful coming-of-age story.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.