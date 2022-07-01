This week’s book of the week is “Everywhere with You” by Carlie Sorosiak and illustrated by Devon Holzwarth.
There are two houses on a hill that stand close to each other, with a fence between them. On one side of the fence lives a dog. A girl and her family live on the other side of the fence. One night the girl brings a treat to the dog and the two become fast friends. She begins reading to him and he begins to look forward to his time with her at the end of every day. Together they go on all sorts of adventures through the words of their stories. More and more the dog begins to wonder if the best adventure of all would be a life together with his friend.
Sweet and slightly sad, “Everywhere with You” is a picture book that will warm your heart. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.