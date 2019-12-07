Book review - "Encounter"

This week’s book of the week is “Encounter” by Brittany Luby.
It’s the story of Fisher, a Native North American, and Sailor, a European explorer. They meet and are initially confused by each other and their differences. As they spend the day together, they realize they aren’t so different after all.
A reimagining of an actual meeting between a Stadaconan fisherman and Jaques Cartier in 1534, “Encounter” is a poignant story about the fact that humans are much more alike than they suppose.
Michaela Goade’s beautiful, vividly colored illustrations bring the story to life. This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.