Book review - "Dust & Grim"

“Dust & Grim” by Chuck Wendig is this week’s book of the week.
Molly considers herself unlucky. The brother she’s never met has keys to the family estate and is raised by their mother while she’s stuck with her indifferent father.
Catastrophe strikes and both are orphaned, giving Molly the option of joining her brother Dustin in the family business or taking her half of the inheritance in cash. No one has told her that the family business is a mortuary for monsters, though. Now Molly and Dustin have to stop a malicious magic-user from raising the dead. Should be easy ... if they can get along.
Funny and with just the right amount of spookiness, “Dust & Grim” is a delightful book. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is the adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.