Book review - "Dragons are the Worst!"

“Dragons are the Worst!” by Alex Willan is this week’s book of the week.
Gilbert the Goblin is fed up. Dragons are simply the worst!
Everyone thinks they’re so scary and so terrifying all while ignoring how frightening goblins are. Despite the fact that he’s fled from his fair share of dragons, Gilbert has had enough of them. But then something happens that causes him to hang out with some dragons for a while and he begins to wonder if they’re not as bad as he thought.
Charming and funny, “Dragons are the Worst” is a lighthearted, fantastical picture book.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.