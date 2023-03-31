“Device Free Weekend” by Sean Doolittle is this week’s book of the week. Ryan Cloverhill is the founder and CEO of the world’s biggest social media company. He has invited his six closest friends from college, Emma, Stephen, Will, Perry, Lainie, and Beau, to his home on a private island for a luxurious weekend away. There is a catch, though: no phones, tablets, or any other types of devices. They all set sail on a sunset cruise on Ryan’s yacht, ending the first day of what is sure to be a weekend to remember. Day two begins with no one knowing how far the boat has gone from shore, no sign of Ryan, and a strange tablet that has been left behind. It is up to the six friends to unlock the tablet and figure out what is going on before it is too late.
Intriguing and action-packed, “Device Free Weekend” is a fantastic thriller that will appeal to fans of “Knives Out: Glass Onion.” Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
