Book review - "Dear Child"

If you’re looking for a new thriller/horror story, try “Dear Child” by Romy Hausmann.
A woman flees a windowless cabin in the woods. Her name is Lena. She matches the description of a girl by the same name with the same scar that disappeared 14 years ago. Her family swears she’s not their Lena, though. Lena’s father is trying to find out the truth of what happened to his daughter; the girl who escaped the woods with Lena knows that there are secrets being kept.
Lena is desperate to start afresh but she can’t help but wonder if in seeking freedom from her captor, has she traded one type of nightmare for another?
“Dear Child” is a fast-paced book full of mystery and intrigue.
This book is available at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.