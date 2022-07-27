Book review - Daughter of Redwinter

“Daughter of Redwinter” by Ed McDonald is this week’s book of the week.
Raine has a unique ability, one she has had to hide all her life since to reveal it will mean her death. She can see and speak to the dead. Keeping this ability secret has led to Raine making some difficult choices but it is an act of kindness to an injured woman that changes her life and brings her to cross paths with the Draoihn, a group of warrior magicians who answer to no one. It is among them that Raine discovers that her ability could be a turning point in saving a nation. The question is will she use her power when her own life might be the price for doing so?
Well-paced and intriguing, “Daughter of Redwinter” is a wonderful beginning to a brand new fantasy series.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.