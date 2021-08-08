Book review - "Darcy's first sleepover"

“Darcy’s First Sleepover” written and illustrated by Julie Fortenberry is this week’s book of the week.
Darcy has a beloved nighttime routine with her dad. She brushes her teeth with strawberry toothpaste and they read a story together. When Darcy gets invited to sleep over at her cousin Kayla’s house, she eagerly accepts. She didn’t realize, though, that sleeping over at someone else’s house could make her homesick and could be so scary.
“Darcy’s First Sleepover’ is a sweet story that shows that trying anything new, even something fun, always requires just a little bit of bravery.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.