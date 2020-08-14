Book Review - "Crossings"

If you’re a fan of stories about stories, check out “Crossings” by Alex Landragin.
A French bookbinder is tasked by an eccentric bibliophile named Beattie Ellingham to bind a manuscript called “Crossings” into a beautiful volume. When the book is finished, he discovers that Beattie has been brutally murdered. Against her express instructions, the bookbinder reads “Crossings” and discovers not one cohesive story but three separate tales: a ghost story, a romance noir, and a memoir of a woman who claims she’s inhabited many lives across time and space.
The book can also be read two ways: from beginning to end or by following Beattie’s own pagination. The disparate stories weave into one in ways no reader could see coming.
Part romance, part historical fiction, part paranormal, part suspense, and all original, “Crossings” is an exquisitely written and unique book.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.