Book review - "Cloud Cuckoo Land"

“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr is this week’s book of the week.
A girl named Anna lives in 15th-century Constantinople and does something unusual: She learns to read and tells her sick sister stories while the city is under siege.
Five hundred years later, Zeno, an octogenarian, finds a bomb on library shelves. And sometime in the future, Konstance lives in a vault on the spaceship Argos and spends her time copying out a story told to her by her father.
What links these drastically different people across space and time? The ancient story of Aethon, who dreamed of becoming a bird so he could fly to a utopia in the sky.
Unique and compelling, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is a love letter to stories and their power over us.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.