Book review - "Children of the Land"

While the coronavirus may have shut down most of the region, including the library for now, consider adding this interesting title to your future reading list.
One of our newest nonfiction books is “Children of the Land” by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo.
Castillo was little when his parents crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S., an experience that left him with temporary, stress-induced blindness. He regained his vision quickly but soon realized that he and his family had to master hiding in plain sight.
Castillo chronicles his life as an undocumented immigrant and delves into the trauma he and his family underwent.
Told in haunting, poetic prose, “Children of the Land” is one title any nonfiction lover will not want to miss.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.