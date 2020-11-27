Book review - "Charming as a Verb"

This week’s book of the week is “Charming as a Verb” by Ben Philippe.
Henri “Halti” Haltiwanger seems to have it all under control: He’s a popular rising senior at his prestigious high school, he’s chasing his dream to attend Columbia University, and he has a successful dog-walking business.
But when a fellow classmate, Corrine, discovers that his business is less than honest, she offers him a deal. She won’t say anything if he helps change her image at school. Henri agrees, sure this deal will further benefit him. But neither of them are expecting how this deal will turn into something neither of them saw coming.
“Charming as a Verb” is a cheerful and funny story about learning to be yourself when everyone and everything expects you to be someone else.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.