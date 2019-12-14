Book review - "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators"

“Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow is this week’s book of the week.
This book explains how the story of movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior finally saw the light of day, despite multiple setbacks and extraordinary hoops Farrow had to jump through. It also talks about the distribution of power in Hollywood and the American media at large, the influence of money, and how one person’s actions can affect many people.
“Catch and Kill” is a compelling, thoroughly researched work that will help readers understand what it took to break one of the most scandalous stories of the decade.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.