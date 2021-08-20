Book review - "Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation"

“Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation” by Fern Schumer Chapman is this week’s book of the week.
It is no secret that families change as people get older. Children move away, family members pass on, and siblings drift apart. While there are countless books that address grief and how to deal with change, there are few that discuss sibling estrangement.
Fern Schumer Chapman has been estranged from her one and only brother for many years. In this book, Chapman writes the story of their relationship and estrangement as well as presenting her own research into why siblings drift apart, how to cope with that loss, and how reconciliation can be possible.
Part memoir, part psychological treatise, and part advice book, “Brothers, Sisters, Strangers” is a compassionate, empathetic, and moving work. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.