Book review - "Black Coral"

This week’s book of the week is “Black Coral” by Andrew Mayne.
Sloan McPherson is a detective and underwater investigator in Florida.
While retrieving a body, she spots a submerged van which, as she discovers later, has the bodies of four teenagers inside.
These young people disappeared 30 years ago after a rock concert.
Her fellow officers believe this was an accident but not Sloan.
She believes it was murder.
As she gathers clues, Sloan becomes increasingly convinced that the deaths of these young people were a part of a string of crimes that have become cold cases throughout the years.
Then a new body is discovered in the Everglades and Sloan has to answer two questions.
Has her investigation reawakened a murderer? And how can she stop them?
“Black Coral” is a thrilling, twisty, and suspenseful story.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.