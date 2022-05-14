Book review - "Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole"

“Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain is this week’s book of the week.
Do you have a love of sad songs? Or stories that make you cry?
Then you probably identify with the bittersweet.
Cain, a celebrated speaker and a renowned author of multiple books about introversion, delves into what bittersweetness is, why human beings experience such feelings of sadness and longing, and how those feelings enrich our lives.
Part memoir, part psychological study, and part reflection, “Bittersweet” is a compassionate book that is sure to make you think.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.