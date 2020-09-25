Book review - "Being Toffee"

“Being Toffee” by Sarah Crossan is this week’s book of the week.
Allison has run away from home and finds shelter in the shed of what she thinks is an abandoned house. She soon discovers the house isn’t abandoned. An elderly woman named Marla lives there. Marla has dementia and thinks Allison is an old friend named Toffee who’s come to stay with her.
Desperate, Allison becomes Toffee and lives with Marla. The two become friends and Allison starts to wonder how she can move forward into the future after such a rocky past.
“Being Toffee” is a story of finding family, growth, and overcoming loss.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open. Social distancing guidelines are being observed.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.