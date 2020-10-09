Book review - "Before the Ever After"

If you’re looking for a new middle grade book, try “Before the Ever After” by Jacqueline Woodson.
This story focuses on ZJ, whose dad is a pro football star in the late 1990s. Lately, his dad keeps forgetting things, like who ZJ’s friends are. The doctors think it’s because of how many concussions he’s had throughout his career but it’s impossible to know for sure. Everyone’s been theorizing that the world will end in 2000 but for ZJ it feels like his world has already ended. The more ZJ’s father struggles with this unknown illness, the more helpless ZJ feels. His friends will make sure he does not go through this alone, though.
“Before the Ever After” takes a unique look at what havoc Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy can wreak on athletes and their families. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that impacts hundreds of athletes worldwide, the majority of them football players.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.