Book review - "Becoming Persephone"

Pining for some new poetry? Check out “Becoming Persephone” by Mary Ann Honaker, which is this week’s book of the week.
Honaker, a local poet, has written a powerful, first full-length collection. Exploring subjects such as memory, grief, rape, trust, death and healing, each poem is precise, poignant and unpretentious.
“Becoming Persephone” is a thoughtful, heartbreaking, and beautiful book.
It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.