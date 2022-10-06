Book review - "Babel, or The Necessity of Violence: an Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution" by R.F. Kuang

“Babel, or The Necessity of Violence: an Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution” by R.F. Kuang is this week’s book of the week.
Robin Swift has had a difficult life. Orphaned in Canton from cholera at age ten, he has been whisked away to England by his gruff benefactor, Professor Lovell. The professor takes Robin into his home and has him trained in Latin, Greek, and Chinese in the hopes that he will be accepted into the Royal Institute of Translation, which is commonly referred to as Babel. At Babel, Robin and his classmates learn how the magical connection between language and silver secures the British Empire and their teachers intend to use their talents to ensure empire’s success, even if that means going against their motherlands and everything they believe in. Robin and his friends then have a decision to make. Can a group of scholars peacefully halt an empire? Or will they have to resort to more deadly measures to make their voices heard?
Intriguing and captivating, “Babel” is a hard-hitting book of immense emotional scope. This is a true must for fantasy and dark academia fans.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
