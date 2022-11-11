“Apple: Skin to the Core” by Eric Gansworth is this week’s book of the week.
This book is a memoir of Gansworth’s childhood and adolescence as part of an Onondaga family growing up on a Tuscarora reservation in the state of New York. In telling his own story, Gansworth also discusses some of the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous people throughout the entirety of American history and how the history of the past does not stop affecting the future.
Told in beautiful, profound verse, “Apple: Skin to the Core” is sure to captivate and move readers. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through both of the library’s e-reading services.
