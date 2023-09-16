Pulitzer Prize winning novel “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” is a complete, first-of-its-kind biography of the “father of the atomic bomb.” Collated from thousands of records, letters, massive FBI files and hundreds of interviews with friends, colleagues and relatives, “American Prometheus” reveals unparalleled details of Oppenheimer’s life.
In Germany, he was taught quantum physics, which he brought back to Berkeley, California. Using this knowledge, he established the leading American school of theoretical physics. Later in life, he moved to New Mexico and built the world’s most powerful nuclear weapons laboratory.
However, due to his ideas for international controls over atomic materials and the fact that he became involved with social justice advocates who were communists, his loyalty to his country was questioned and his trust was doubted. “American Prometheus” showcases how one man’s decisions changed the world and his life, forever.
This book is available at our Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
