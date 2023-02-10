This week’s book of the week is “All Through the Night: Important Jobs that Get Done at Night” by Polly Faber and illustrated by Harriet Hobday. One little girl is going to bed at night but her mom is getting ready to start her day. The little girl talks about what kind of jobs go on at night. From office cleaners and security guards to bus drivers and new parents, all kinds of work gets done during the night so things can go smoothly during the day. These jobs and these workers are just as important and the little girl knows that because of her mom.
“All Through the Night” is a beautifully illustrated book that will help teach kids about all different kinds of jobs. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
