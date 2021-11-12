Book review - "All These Bodies"

“All These Bodies” by Kendare Blake is this week’s book of the week.
All throughout the summer of 1958, the Midwest has been buzzing with the news of multiple murders that have one thing in common: all the bodies are drained of blood. Things change one night in Minnesota when all but the baby of the Carlson family is killed and someone is found at the scene. Someone who could give the police a lead they desperately need.
That someone is Marie Catherine Hale and she is covered in blood from head to toe. At first the police think she survived the killings but none of the blood turns out to be hers. The only person Marie will tell her story to is Michael, the sheriff’s son, who dreams of becoming a journalist. Bit by bit, Michael learns more of Marie’s story and discovers that there is more behind these murders than he ever thought possible.
“All These Bodies” is an intriguing, creepy, and atmospheric mystery.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.