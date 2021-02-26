Book review - "A Thousand White Butterflies"

This week’s book of the week is “A Thousand White Butterflies” by Jessica Betancourt-Perez and Karen Lynn Williams, illustrated by Gina Maldonado. Isabella and her mother have just come to the United States from Colombia. Her father is still there, and she misses him even more than she’s nervous about starting school. Despite her nerves, she’s determined to make new friends. But school is canceled due to snow on her first day. Isabella is upset, but an opportunity to make a new friend arrives anyway.
“A Thousand White Butterflies” is a sweet, multi-lingual picture book with beautiful illustrations that drives home that friendship can be found in any circumstances. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.