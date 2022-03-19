Book review - "A Thousand Steps"

Craving a bit of mystery in your life?
Try “A Thousand Steps” by T. Jefferson Parker.
Sixteen year-old Matt lives in Laguna Beach, California. It is 1968 and his big sister Jazz has just gone missing. The police aren’t doing much to find her; they think she is a runaway hippie chasing her own dream of a summer of love.
Then another missing girl is found dead on the beach. Matt takes the investigation into his own hands and is determined to find his sister, before it’s too late.
Full of gripping twists and turns, “A Thousand Steps” is a fantastic mystery.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.