Seeking some new sci-fi? Try “A Rover’s Story” by Jasmine Warga. Resilience is the name of the new Mars rover in a not-too-distant future. Resilience was built to observe and explore Mars but he also starts to develop human emotions. Regardless of this error in his programming, Resilience blasts off for Mars with a drone helicopter named Fly. Mars proves to be far more perilous than Resilience thought and he’s not sure he’ll survive or complete his mission.
“A Rover’s Story” is an imaginative book full of fascinating science and deep emotion. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
