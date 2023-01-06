“A History of Fear” by Luke Dumas is this week’s book of the week. Grayson Hale is only 25 and is the most notorious murderer in Scotland. He has a chilling nickname: the Devil’s Advocate. Grayson claims the Devil made him kill his classmate Liam Stewart. When Grayson is found hanging in his prison cell, a handwritten manuscript is discovered that might answer the question of why he did it. His story and other evidence are presented here for readers to judge whether his claim of possession was just an excuse or if the Devil did have something to do with the murder.
Chilling and intriguing, “A History of Fear” is perfect for any horror fan. Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley branch and through the library’s e-reading services.
