Book review -- "The Nickel Boys"

One of our newest historical fiction titles is “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Elwood is a young black man growing up in segregated 1960s Florida. An innocent mistake gets him sent to Nickel Academy, a reformatory that disciplines its students in the worst and most dehumanizing ways possible. Elwood befriends a skeptic named Turner and together they navigate Nickel’s evil. They decide to do something about Nickel’s injustices, a decision that sets off a chain of events that have far-reaching consequences for both of them.
This story is based on true events and Whitehead writes in deft, detailed, and gut-wrenching prose. “The Nickel Boys” is available in print and as an audiobook at the Beckley branch of the library. It is also available through the library’s e-reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.