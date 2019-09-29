Book Review -- "Lyric McKerrigan, Secret Librarian"

Craving an unconventional superhero story? Then look no farther than ““ by Jacob Sager Weinstein and illustrated by Vera Brosgol. An evil criminal mastermind has threatened the world with a dastardly plan: pay him what he wants or he will use his army of giant moths to eat every book in the world!
The most powerful secret agents can’t stop him and it seems the world is doomed. It’s up to Lyric McKerrigan, Secret Librarian to save the day (and the books!)
“Lyric McKerrigan, Secret Librarian” a smart, fun picture book full of quirky characters. If you’re looking to introduce a reader to comic-style formatting, this is an excellent place to start. This book is available at the Beckley branch.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.