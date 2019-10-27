Book review -- "Ghost and Bone"

“Ghost and Bone” by Andrew Prentice is one you might want to consider if you’re looking for a spooky read.
Oscar Grimstone is a quiet, friendless boy with a secret: things die when he touches them. When he’s attacked by a poltergeist, he discovers another peculiar talent. He can transform into a ghost. Which might be helpful since there’s a ghost that’s determined to kill him. Teaming up with Sally, a ghost detective, Oscar travels to the City of Ghosts to find out why this ghost is after him and what he can do to stop it.
“Ghost and Bone” is a creepy, thrilling middle-grade adventure perfect for fans of Neil Gaiman’s “Coraline” and Jessica Townsend’s “Nevermoor” series.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.