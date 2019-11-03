Book review -- "Dear Haiti, Love Alaine"

“Dear Haiti, Love Alaine” is by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite.
After an incident lands her in trouble at school, Alaine is sent on a two-month volunteer immersion project at a charity in her parents’ home country of Haiti. Alaine is given a detailed writing assignment to complete while she’s there, too. The assignment takes her back into her family’s complicated past, which is full of revolution, betrayals, and possibly a family curse. Working on the assignment and at the charity brings together Alaine’s past and present and helps her head toward a future she could never have imagined.
“Dear Haiti, Love Alaine” is thoughtful epistolary novel full of sassy, well-realized characters. This book is perfect for fans of Nicola Yoon and Elizabeth Acevedo. It is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.