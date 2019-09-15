Book review -- "Daniel's Good Day"

“Daniel’s Good Day” by Micha Archer is this week’s book of the week.
Everyone tells Daniel to have a good day when he walks around his neighborhood. But what exactly makes a day good? Daniel asks his neighbors what makes their days good and discovers his own answer in the process.
“Daniel’s Good Day” is a thoughtful story about all the different things that make people happy and appreciating the little things in life. Its colorful illustrations are in the style of Eric Carle’s and are a joy to look at.
This book is ideal for preschool or kindergarten story time. It is available at the Beckley branch.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.