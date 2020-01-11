Book reciew - "Crying Laughing"

“Crying Laughing” by Adam Rubin is this week’s book of the week.
Winnie Friedman has been in love with comedy for a long time but lately has been keeping her jokes to herself. Until she makes the funniest guy in school laugh and finds herself with an open invitation to join the school’s improv group. Later that day she finds out that her father, who is also a comic, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS. Can Winnie find the courage to make others laugh when so much is going on?
“Crying Laughing” is a fun, heartwarming, and sassy read.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.