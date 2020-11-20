Book of the week - "This Just Speaks to Me"

Troy Levy Johnson Jr., 34, of Beckley, died Nov. 15, 2020, after a long illness. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Family hour only will be at 1 p.m. Bishop Fred T. Simms, Bishop Ernest Stewart and Elder Timoth…