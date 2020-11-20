Book of the week - "This Just Speaks to Me"

Need a pick-me-up? Try “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live by Every Day” by Hoda Kotb and Jane Lorenzini. This book is a collection of short quotes and reflections from a variety of different people. There’s one quote for every day of the year, perfect for daily inspiration or soaking up positivity in one sitting.
Sweet and uplifting, this collection is sure to lighten your heart. It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.