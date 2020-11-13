Book of the week - "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue"

“The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab is this week’s book of the week. In 1714, a girl named Addie finds herself about to get married to someone she does not love, settled into a life she does not want. She flees and makes a bargain with a being, either god or devil, to get herself out of her desperate situation. She ends up being cursed; she will live forever but be forgotten by everyone she meets. Until 300 years later when she meets Henry, a boy who works at a bookstore, whom she’s never seen before. But he remembers her name.
Poetic and heartrending, “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” is perfect for fans of time travel stories, historical fiction, and fantasy alike. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.