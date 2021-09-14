Book of the week - "Curse of the Specter Queen"

“Curse of the Specter Queen” by Jenny Elder Moke is this week’s book of the week. Samantha Knox has buried herself in the antique bookshop where she works, mourning her father who never came home from the Great War. A mysterious package containing an old, mangled diary arrives and her quiet life goes up in flames. Dangerous men are bent on reclaiming the diary, chasing Sam, her best friend Joana, and her childhood crush Bennett, to Dublin, Ireland. It is there they learn the truth: The diary could be the key to a ritual that will raise the Specter Queen, a Celtic goddess of vengeance and death who could destroy the world if awakened. To stop those who want to raise the goddess, Sam and her friends need to solve a difficult cipher which will lead them to an ancient bowl carved from the Tree of Life which is central to bringing the Specter Queen back. The one question on everyone’s mind: Can they solve the cipher in time?
Fast-paced and full of adventure and magic, “Curse of the Specter Queen” is a perfect read for fans of “The Mummy” and the “Indiana Jones” films. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.