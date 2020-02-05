Book chronicles history of Booker T. Washington's boyhood home

institute — Author and lawyer Larry Linwell Rowe will host a book talk and signing for his new book, “Virginia Slavery and King Salt in Booker T. Washington’s Boyhood Home,” at West Virginia State University (WVSU) Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The event is part of WVSU’s month-long calendar of Black History Month events.
A prominent educator, author, orator and advisor, Washington has become a favorite son of West Virginia and one of the most controversial figures in African-American history nationwide. He was born in Virginia, and his family moved to Malden during his youth, where he first attended school.
In the book, Rowe tells the story of Washington’s boyhood heroes and how he observed them start a black middle-class community in Malden during the first generation after the abolition of slavery.
Rowe will discuss Washington’s life and times in Malden during the event and sign copies of the book, which will be available for purchase.
The event is part of WVSU’s Black History Month celebration, which will include other events such as a screening of the film “River of Hope,” which depicts the history of Sam Cabell and Mary Barnes, and a convocation with keynote speaker DeRay McKesson, an American civil rights activist and podcaster.
“Virginia Slavery and King Salt in Booker T. Washington’s Boyhood Home” retails for $24.95.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the Della Brown Taylor art gallery in WVSU’s Davis Fine Arts Building.