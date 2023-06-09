In the late winter of 1973, prolific horror author Stephen King published a short story about a family terrorized by a mythological creature known only as the boogeyman. Just over 50 years later and that story is now the latest entry in the legendary pantheon of Stephen King film adaptations. Directed by Rob Savage with an adapted screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman, 2023’s “The Boogeyman” is this summer’s latest horror offering, now playing at Marquee Cinemas.
The film’s premise is largely the same as King’s original short story with Dr. Will Harper’s two daughters reeling over the tragic accidental death of their mother. The isolated Sadie, portrayed by Sophie Thatcher, and the younger sister Sawyer, portrayed by Vivien Lyra Blair, attempt to cope with the loss in their own way when one night, a man named Lester Billings shows up to their house in a frantic frenzy to speak with their father.
This arrival is an inciting event in the narrative and sets up the events to follow. Lester explains that he has lost his family to a horrifying creature that he believes is attached to him and seeks assistance from Dr. Harper. Later that evening, Sadie discovers Lester’s body hanging in her mother’s art closet, and a strange mold begins growing around the house …
The primary aim of “The Boogeyman” feels like an attempt to blend the traditional conventions of the horror genre, such as a simplistic story and obnoxious jump-scares, with the more avant-garde aesthetic of the recent run of “elevated horror” films. The atmosphere is thick, the lighting is low and the tension ebbs and flows with a generic rhythm found in many supernatural-horror stories.
Another genre convention that plagues “The Boogeyman” is the diminishing returns on terror received by the titular boogeyman. The issue is magnified by the fact that the film can’t decide whether it wants to tell a traditional creature feature or use the boogeyman as a metaphor for something more ubiquitous. Ultimately, “The Boogeyman” feels like the first generic response to the recent renaissance of atmospheric horror.
Riley McCoy is the producer of the
“Over/Under Rated Podcast.”
