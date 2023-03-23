ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Bonner Scholars Program is proud to announce the return of the annual Athens Community Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza after a three-year hiatus.
The event will be at the Athens Town Park located adjacent to Concord University’s campus along Vermillion Street on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
All children ages 12 and under are welcome. Activities will include hunting over 1,000 candy-filled Easter eggs, yard games, free refreshments, and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Children who find special prize eggs during the hunt will have the chance to win prizes. The first 50 children to arrive will also be given a treat bag complete with an Easter-themed book, school supplies, a coloring book, and other various spring-themed items.
“Before the COVID pandemic, the egg hunt was an annual springtime event organized by our Concord students. We hope to restart that tradition this year and have lots of children and families join us at Athens Park on April 1. Our students are working hard to plan a great community event that will be a fun time for everyone,” said Kathy Ball, director of Concord University Bonner Scholars Program.
Participants are asked to bring a basket or bag for collecting eggs. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian for the entirety of the event.
In the event of rain, the hunt will be moved to the Ballroom on the third floor of the Jean & Jerry L. Beasley Student Center at Concord University. All interested participants are encouraged to follow the event on Facebook for weather updates. The Facebook event can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/events/148041678147056.
For more information, contact Ball at bonner@concord.edu or by phone at 304-384-6009 or 304-384-6080.
