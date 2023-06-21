beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation at Lake Stephens will host a Patriotic Boat Parade on July 1 and its annual fireworks show on July 3.
Registrations are being accepted for the boat parade, with all parade participants getting their launch fee waived for the day. The winner of the parade will receive a trophy and a Lake Stephens gift certificate.
Line-up for the parade will be at 8:30 p.m., and the start time is set for 9 p.m.
View areas include from the water, the overlook, dam and marina.
The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. on July 3 with any locations accessible for viewing including the beach, the dam area and the water.
Vendors will be set up at both the beach area and the dam area for the fireworks show.
The Beach at Lake Stephens will open on July 3 at 2 p.m. and remain open until after the fireworks show.
The lifeguards will clear the water only at the beach prior to the fireworks show. The Aqua Park and Splash Pad will be open from 2-9 p.m.
A live DJ on the beach will play the radio broadcast from station WJLS 99.5, which will accompany the fireworks.
The concession stand will be open on July 3 as well with a variety food and drink vendors including Little Jimmie’s Italian Ice, Francie’s Sweets and Chick-fil-A, and merchandise vendors. The vendors that will be set up at the dam include Aurora Ice and possibly other food vendors.
Parking is free. Regular beach, splash pad, and marina fees apply.
The pyrotechnics are provided by Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc.
