Board votes to cancel 2020 State Fair of West Virginia

This summer, for the first time since World War II ended in 1945, there will be no State Fair of West Virginia.
The fair’s board of directors voted Tuesday evening to cancel this year’s exposition in light of the ongoing threat of COVID-19. That threat was harshly brought into focus in Greenbrier County late last week with news of an outbreak of the virus at a church near the fairgrounds in Fairlea. In the week since the outbreak was declared, county health officials have reported the number of positive test results linked to the church has risen to 33.
Tuesday’s unanimous vote by the board to cancel this year’s fair came only days after state fair officials had announced a decision had been reached to hold the 10-day exposition as scheduled in August.
“The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented by local and state health officials, in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area,” the State Fair of West Virginia announced on its Facebook page Thursday morning. “The situation has now changed, and the board felt it was important to act quickly.”
Reached by telephone shortly after the announcement was posted, state fair CEO Kelly Tuckwiller Collins told The Register-Herald, “It’s a heartbreaking decision.”
With plans for this year’s fair having commenced practically at the same moment the 2019 fair ended, carrying out the decision to cancel the event this late will also require much work and finesse.
“Several million dollars in contracts will have to be addressed,” Collins pointed out.
Collins said she is already working with the entertainers who were scheduled to perform at this August’s fair to roll their contracts over to the 2021 fair. A further announcement about the outcome of those negotiations will be made in the coming days.
Once plans are finalized, ticket holders for those concerts will be given the option of receiving a refund or carrying their tickets over to the 2021 event.
Vendors and people who had made fairgrounds camping reservations will be contacted by a state fair team member within the next few weeks, according to Thursday’s Facebook announcement.
Collins also noted that she and other fair officials are working with partners to create a junior market livestock show to take the place of the much-anticipated annual show at the state fair.
“We’re going to reach out to sponsors to put something together, so we don’t disappoint the kids who’ve worked so hard all year toward this moment,” she said.
Gov. Jim Justice, who serves on the fair’s advisory board as an ex officio member by dint of his office, was notified after the board made its cancellation decision Tuesday night, Collins said. Along with consulting local and state health officials and community leaders, the board also took the governor’s guidelines for areas suffering an outbreak into consideration in making the decision, she added.
“It was heartbreaking for him, as well,” she said. “It is a hard decision, but it is the right decision.”
