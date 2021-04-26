Dedication for the Bluehawk War Memorial will be Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in downtown Sophia, right before Stotesbury McAlpin Road.
After the memorial service there will be an open house for Sophia High School Museum, located at the Old Soak Creek Grade School.
Sophia High School Bluehawks 1943-1976; Sophia Jr. High Bluehawks 1976-1994.
Sophia High School and Junior High Alumni who were killed in action included:
James Leroy McClure, Class of 1949, Korea;
Ewell Edgel Acord, Class of 1955, Vietnam
Richard Wayne Bryant, Class of 1963, Vietnam
Jackie Everett Bolen Jr., Class of 1965, Vietnam
Bernard Burdette McKinney Jr., Class of 1955, Vietnam
Bobby Wayne Armes, Class of 1964, Vietnam
Jeffery Scott Taylor, Class of 1994, Afghanistan