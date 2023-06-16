beckley, w.va. – Blue Smoke Salsa, a West Virginia-based brand for the past 30 years, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated Gourmet Series.
To mark the occasion, Blue Smoke Salsa, in collaboration with Chef Paul Smith, invites the public to an exclusive event at Tamarack Marketplace on Tuesday, June 20 – West Virginia Day.
The Blue Smoke Salsa Gourmet Series introduces three new recipes, each featuring a unique blend of flavors that elevate the traditional salsa experience.
Chef Paul Smith, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef Southeast US, lent his culinary expertise to create these new additions: Blueberry Jalapeno, Cherry Chipotle and Pineapple Habanero.
By infusing his own innovative touch into the original Blue Smoke Salsa recipe crafted by the brand’s founder, Robin Hildebrand, Chef Paul has helped give birth to a collection of salsas that are bold, balanced, and sophisticated.
Visitors to the Tamarack Marketplace on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the opportunity to meet Chef Paul Smith and interact with members of the Blue Smoke Salsa team.
“West Virginia Day holds a special place in our hearts as we celebrate both our state’s rich heritage and the exciting evolution of Blue Smoke Salsa,” said Robin Hildebrand, founder of Blue Smoke Salsa. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Paul Smith, whose remarkable talents have helped put West Virginia truly on the map as a food destination. We are also so excited to be able to release these new products on our state’s birthday at a place as special as Tamarack.”
Blue Smoke Salsa, owned by New River Brands, is a West Virginia-based brand. Founded by Hildebrand, Blue Smoke Salsa has been a staple in the industry since 1993.
