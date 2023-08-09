beckley, w.va. – Active Southern West Virginia has scheduled its annual volunteer appreciation event for 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Confluence in Hico, W.Va.
Guests will be treated to refreshments and entertainment. The celebration coincides with the rare occurrence of the Blue Moon.
The organization is inviting all members of the community to stop by. While entry for honored volunteers is free, Active Southern West Virginia is suggesting donations for additional guests as follows: $5 per venue partner, $5 per guest of a volunteer, $10 per participant, and $10 per community member.
The donations will support the event and the organization’s mission of promoting health, wellness and community involvement throughout the region.
