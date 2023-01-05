The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will have a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767 to schedule your blood or platelet donation appointment.

You can also call the library at 304-536-1171 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make an appointment.

The blood drive is made possible in part through the support of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club.

