The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will have a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767 to schedule your blood or platelet donation appointment.
You can also call the library at 304-536-1171 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make an appointment.
The blood drive is made possible in part through the support of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.