The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will have a blood drive on Monday, April 3, from noon to 6 p.m.
Prospective donors can make an appointment to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, or call the library at 304-536-1171 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make an appointment.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W. This drive is made possible in part through the support of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club.
