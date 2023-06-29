The Fourth of July has crept up on us and brought a long list of events with it. After seeing the crazy list of events that you are about to read, you will have to agree that this Independence Day offers something for everyone. I’m going to start with three big events that could easily each have been a column of its own.
Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, marks Fayetteville’s Heritage Festival & 4th of July Celebration. You are invited to celebrate America’s birthday in America’s coolest small town. This event will feature fun activities for the whole family with a Fourth of July parade, hot dog eating contest, food vendors, pet contest, cake walk, fireworks, street dancers, inflatables, and much more. There is too much going on at this event for me to cover, but here’s a breakdown of just some of it. You can check the Visit Fayetteville Facebook page for more details. Every day will feature food and craft vendors, carnival rides, and more. Jay Milam will play live on Friday from 3 - 5 p.m. with a live DJ and street dance afterward. Saturday will feature more of the same plus a farmer’s market, and live music by the Exiles from 6 - 9 p.m. Sunday’s live music will be Heaven’s Harmony from 4 - 6 p.m. and another street dance afterward. The next two days will also be event-filled, with Acoustic Fusion playing on Tuesday from 7:30 - 9 p.m. The big fireworks display will be on Sunday at dusk.
Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson is holding a WV Fairy Garden Festival, Frog Hop Contest, Costume Contest & Flea Market on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This might be a long title for an event, but it seems fitting with everything they have planned. Drop in to shop from local craft vendors, indulge in local food, and do it all dressed as your favorite character. While you are there, try a cow lick from Greenbrier Dairy or some barbecue from ChPiggy. Appalachian Lemonade and Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice will also be there. A costume winner will be chosen randomly from the crowd at 1 p.m. for a $50 prize. Also, don’t forget to BYOF to the Frog Hop Contest at 11 a.m. Tickets and fun passes can be purchased at sunsetfarm.ticketspice.com. A $10 fun pass includes access to the enchanted forest/fairy garden, a scavenger hunt, play time on the state’s largest outdoor bounce pad, and tractor-pulled cow barrel train ride. Parents do not need to purchase a Fun Pass.
The Resort at Glade Springs begins its Independence Weekend Celebration on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. This weekend full of July 4-style fun is planned through Sunday, July 2. This event is free and open to the public. The Parachute Brigade will play live at Bunker’s on Friday from 7 - 10 p.m. A Golf Cart Parade will be at Town Square on Saturday at 5 p.m. You can expect some wild and decorated rides for this one. The parade will be followed by a fun fair until 8 p.m. with inflatables and games for the kids. Some food trucks will be on site. A DJ Dance Party on the Clubhouse Terrace with DJ Nick Scott completes the night from 8 – 10 p.m. Finally, wrap up your weekend on Sunday with the Red, White, and Brunch at the Rotunda restaurant at the Inn from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more details about each event, you can visit gladesprings.com/events.
No event column would be complete without some dinner and live music options. I urge you to follow these venues on social media so you can stay updated with the latest bookings and any changes that might be made.
4ever Classic will be at the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Thursday, July 1, from 9 - midnight. I have written about their amazing menu before, but you just won’t get it until you try it for yourself.
The Untrained Professionals will perform for Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub on Monday, July 3. The wings there are delicious, the view is unbeatable, and the live music is scheduled from 7 - 9 p.m.
Thomas Danley will play a solo show on Friday, June 30, at the Lookout Bar and Grill in Charleston. Then on Saturday, July 1, he will be at Calacino’s in Beckley with the entire Thomas Danley band. Both of these shows will kick off at 9 p.m.
The Weathered Ground Brewery will host Emmalea Deal on Friday, June 30, and Jeff Ellis on Saturday, July 1. Both shows will be from 6 - 9 p.m. While you are there, you need to try their tangerine-infused IPA, Zestivus. Along with a healthy dose of pureed tangerines, it’s loaded with Citra and Mosaic hops. Zestivus has become a WGB tradition, with a batch being released every year around the Fourth of July for all their hophead fans. I will be grabbing myself some four-packs and suggest you do the same because this one will not last long.
The Outpost at The New River Gorge invites you to see Abby Bryant & the Echoes on Saturday, July 1. This show will include art vendors, food trucks, massages by the minute, camping options, and more. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music is scheduled from 7:30 - 11:15 p.m. Tickets start at only $10 and can be purchased at outpostnrg.com/events.
The Switch will play a free concert at Twin Falls Resort on Saturday, July 1. This show is scheduled for 7 - 10 p.m. in the courtyard. Twin Falls will provide a cash bar, and you may bring your own food if you like.
Bryce George is performing at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville on Thursday, June 29. Alexander Nicole will be there on Friday, June 30, and both of these shows start at 8 p.m. Grab a seat early and enjoy something from their unique and delicious menu before the music starts.
Beckley First Baptist Church is delighted to announce that The Kingsmen will perform a live concert there tonight, Thursday, June 29. This is an excellent opportunity to experience their renowned music and ministry, and the church extends a warm invitation to the community to attend. Admission to this concert is free, but they kindly ask that you consider contributing a love offering to support The Kingsmen’s ministry. This will be an unforgettable evening of music and fellowship, and it all starts at 7 p.m.
Before I sign off, I want to talk about a Fourth of July staple. I found six opportunities for you to see professional fireworks for our nation’s birthday, so there’s no reason to miss a beautiful display this year. Fireworks generally start shortly after dark, but I urge you to check with these venues about any details or changes.
Saturday, July 1 — Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Saturday, July 1 — Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
Sunday, July 2 – Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Sunday, July 2 – City of Fayetteville.
Monday, July 3 — Lake Stephens in Surveyor.
Tuesday, July 4 – City of Alderson.
How are you going to spend your nation’s birthday? From gospel music to dance parties, it’s out there. You can enjoy a quiet table for two in front of a local country singer, or dress in a costume and roam around a flea market while a rock band plays. However you decide to celebrate Independence Day, be safe, and don’t forget how blessed you are to live somewhere with so many options.
